SEBRING — Two Highlands County sheriff’s deputies returned to full duty two weeks after a fatal early-morning shoot-out with a motorist.

The names of deputies have not yet been released by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The two — one hired in 2017 and one in 2019 — had been on administrative leave with pay following a June 24 traffic stop that turned violent when the driver, 68-year-old Robert W. McNamara, apparently retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and started firing at them.

