SEBRING — Two Highlands County sheriff’s deputies returned to full duty two weeks after a fatal early-morning shoot-out with a motorist.
The names of deputies have not yet been released by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The two — one hired in 2017 and one in 2019 — had been on administrative leave with pay following a June 24 traffic stop that turned violent when the driver, 68-year-old Robert W. McNamara, apparently retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and started firing at them.
Sheriff’s Office officials said there does not appear to be concerns with returning the deputies to duty at this time, given that they have completed mandatory post-incident counseling, a preliminary administrative review and review on weapons training.
The investigation remains open pending results of toxicology tests on McNamara, which are expected to take at least a couple of months to clear state crime labs.
The incident took place early on the morning of June 24, following reports from the Florida Highway Patrol of a white van traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 near State Road 70, south of Lake Placid.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, in a video statement posted on social media, stated that deputies found a white Econoline van in that area at 2:31 a.m., heading north in the northbound lanes. They pulled him over at 2:33 a.m., a mile north of Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard.
The two-minute video also contained a clip from the dashboard camera of one deputy’s patrol car.
Blackman said one of the deputies spoke with McNamara, the only person in the van, and decided to write him a ticket for failing to maintain a single lane.
“While the deputy was writing the ticket, McNamara refused to stay in his vehicle and was what can be described as argumentative with the deputy,” Blackman said.
After deputies gave McNamara back his driver license and vehicle registration and returned to their patrol car, McNamara opened the driver’s door and got out with a shotgun in his hands, according to both Blackman and the video clip, then approached the deputy.
The car’s spotlight illuminated the shotgun in his hand as he quickly walked alongside his van toward the deputies, and fired once before being shot by the deputies, who were off camera at the time.
“Our deputies did their best to provide Mr. McNamara medical treatment until Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, and at 3:23 a.m., pronounced Mr. McNamara deceased,” Blackman said.
