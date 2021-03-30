SEBRING — Law enforcement is looking for a driver who disappeared early Monday morning from a single-car crash at the Sebring Roundabout.
Emergency responders were called at 2:55 a.m. and arrived to find a gray Kia sedan, just north of the roundabout on Panther Parkway, bashed up under a collapsed and mangled light post. The driver had apparently run off but Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found drugs in what turned out to be a rental car.
Dirt had spread all over the inside travel lanes, and the car had taken down a directional sign that informs drivers how to use the roundabout.
Deputies also found clues to the identity of at least one occupant of the car, either a driver or passenger, sheriff’s officials said. Right now, deputies are investigating the drugs while the Florida Highway Patrol, reportedly, is looking into the cause of the accident.
With no one there, authorities don’t yet know how it happened or if anyone was injured.
Photographs from both the Sheriff’s Office and West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department show uprooted landscaping at the approach to the roundabout and a concrete light post folded down onto the car, sitting across the median, facing west.
The Sheriff’s Office brought in K-9 Units to run a track on the driver. Sun ‘N Lake Engine 7-1, West Sebring Engine 9-1 and Chief 9, as well as DeSoto City Medic 17-1 all responded to the call. Engine 9 used light towers and Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) cameras to scan the field for accident victims. Crews from Engines 7-1 and 9-1 used handheld thermal scanning on nearby orange groves.
Sheriff’s officials said Duke Energy was called to the scene to replace the pole, while the Highlands County Traffic Operations will replace the remaining damage.
County crews were on scene shortly after 7 a.m. to clean up the area, causing sometimes lengthy delays in the traffic flow of motorists trying to get to work.