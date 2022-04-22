AVON PARK — If you have surveillance video from your house or business that might show a red car driving by, Highlands County sheriff’s detectives want it.
That video might indicate who, in the early morning hours on Monday, carjacked a red Chevrolet Malibu with front-end damage and plastic covering the back window. Deputies found it Monday, dumped in Lake Olivia.
Since it was stolen sometime between 12:30-7 a.m. Monday, it’s possible that someone living in Avon Park Lakes and the area east of U.S. 27 to County Road 17 might have recorded the car driving by on their home security system, sheriff’s officials said.
If they did, deputies might be able to use it to identify the person or people who took the car.
Please contact Sheriff’s Det. John Garrison at 863-402-7445 or at jgarrison@highlandssheriff.org regarding Incident/Case No. HCSO22OFF002756.