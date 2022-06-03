SEBRING — Deputies need your help on a carjacking case from mid-April, involving the car found in Lake Olivia.
It was reported stolen, and sometime between 12:30-7 a.m. on April 18, a Monday morning, the red Chevrolet Malibu may have been driving through Avon Park Lakes.
The car was described as having front-end damage and white plastic covering a broken back window. Deputies think someone’s home security camera footage in Avon Park Lakes, as well as east of U.S. 27 and as far east as County Road 17, may have recorded the car that morning.
Deputies are asking residents to review their camera footage to find out what happened.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. John Garrison at 863-402-7445 or jgarrison@highlandssheriff.org.