SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies still need to find the driver of a rental car found wrecked last week on the Sebring Roundabout.
Deputies have found clues to the identity of at least one occupant, but have not released a name. They also found drugs in the car, and while the Florida Highway Patrol has the crash investigation, deputies are working on the drug case.
Here’s what they know and have released: At 2:55 a.m., emergency responders got a call about a crash on Panther Parkway just north of the roundabout junction with Sebring Parkway. They arrived to find a gray Kia sedan bashed up under a collapsed and mangled light post on top of a torn-up median.
The driver had apparently run off but Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found drugs in what turned out to be a rental car. It is unknown if anyone was seriously injured.
The Sheriff’s Office brought in K-9 units to run a track on the driver. West Sebring Engine 9-1 used light towers and Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) cameras to scan the field for accident victims. Members of that fire crew and Sun ‘N Lake Engine 7-1 also used handheld thermal scanners on nearby orange groves.
Nobody was found.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash or the drugs to please contact Highlands County sheriff’s detectives at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.