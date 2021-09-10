Deputies: West beat cellmate in cell

SEBRING — Virgil Lee West apparently lost his cool with a cellmate last Sunday, which led to a battery charge against the murder defendant.
According to an arrest report, the incident began when West’s cellmate, Felix Brotons, spit in the sink they share inside their cell. West may have been worried about COVID-19; the jail has been isolating pods of inmates, limiting visiting hours and undertaking other precautions to keep inmates and staff healthy.
Brotons, who has been in the jail on domestic battery charges since early August for allegedly attacking his uncle in his Sebring home, suffers from severe mental health issues, as well as schizophrenia, Broton’s arrest reports state.
Court records show that Brotons had a domestic battery arrest resolved through diversion in 2012 and in 2018 he was found guilty of battery on a person over 65 years old.
After Brotons spit in the sink, West ordered his new cell mate to call detention deputies and request a new cell, the arrest report states. As Brotons explained himself to the detention deputies who came to the cell, West allegedly grabbed Brotons and slammed him onto the bed. West then repeatedly punched Broton’s face in front of the guards.
The guards pulled West away from Brotons and charged him with battery by a person detained in a jail or prison facility, a felony. His arraignment on that charge is Oct. 4.
Meanwhile, lawyer Robin Howard Stevenson, who is defending West in the shooting death of Shawn Zeigler in 2015, hit the ground running after Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada assigned him to the case recently. West’s previous lawyer declared a conflict of interest and withdrew.
Stevenson has filed two new motions in the case: a Sept. 8 motion for a ballistics expert and an Aug. 20 motion to hire a private investigator to help him prepare West’s defense. Stevenson wants to hire David Byron of Science South Inc. of Lake Mary to examine the bullets, casings, and direction of fire at the scene. The cost of the expert has yet to be determined.
The private investigator he’d like to hire, Jimmie Brantley of Bartow, could re-interview witnesses and review court testimony and other documents and notes in the case. Brantley can also chase down new information that might aid West. Stevenson’s motion for an investigator asks the court for $5,000, which covers 125 hours at $40 an hour. He can ask the 10th Circuit to pay for it because the court has determined West to be indigent.
The date for hearing the motions has not yet been set, but West will be arraigned on the jail battery charge Oct. 4.