SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies frequently get calls for domestic quarrels, but had to investigate one of their own last May.
Deputy Nicole Denise Brown, 34, amid allegations of harassing an ex, who works for the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division as a Deputy Sheriff, has received a formal reprimand, a two-shift unpaid suspension — 24.5 hours — “corrective action probation” for a year and removal from the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, on which her ex also served, said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
The two also may not have contact with each other, except for “absolutely necessary” work-related matters, according to the internal investigation and corrective action signed by Sheriff Paul Blackman on Aug. 18, 2020.
Brown has been with the Sheriff’s Office since June 2015.
A Sheriff’s Office offense report dated May 19, 2020, states that Brown and her ex broke up in February 2020 after dating three and a half years. They were still friends, reports said, but after the former girlfriend went on a date on April 10, she started getting calls from Brown.
Reports allege Brown began showing up at her residence uninvited, entering uninvited and allegedly threatening her. On May 10, after a weekend away, the ex found a photo of the two of them and a note from Brown, both of which she’d thrown away, on the counter with a new note about being treated like garbage.
She told deputies Brown had returned her house key, but allegedly Brown still had a garage door opener.
Investigators originally worked the case as a burglary and stalking, but confirmed the ex’s story through witnesses, phones and camera evidence.
The ex told deputies that she didn’t call initially to prevent problems at work, but decided to call because she feared the situation would escalate. The ex signed a Waiver of Prosecution.