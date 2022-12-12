California Teen Catfished Triple Killings

Dozens of candles sit placed on the sidewalk along with bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals outside a charred home in Riverside, Calif., Nov. 30. Authorities say that a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill several family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm.

 AMY TAXIN/AP FILE PHOTO

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove across the country and on Nov. 25 killed the girl’s mother and grandparents and set fire to their home in Riverside, a city about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Recommended for you