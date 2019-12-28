LAKE PLACID — Several serious crashes have taken place over the last few days in Highlands County. The latest happened in Placid Lakes, a subdivision of Lake Placid, on Washington Boulevard at East Canal Way NE at 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
Highlands County Deputy Sheriff Darlene Young, 46, of Sebring, was in the area giving a ride to civilian Scott Wooster, 39, of Naples. Highlands County sheriff’s officials said Wooster was not in custody but was a passenger in the back seat of the 2011 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Deshawn Graham, 22, of Naples, was driving his 2015 Chrysler 300 northbound on Washington Boulevard NE while Young was traveling southbound on the same road.
For an unknown reason, Graham crossed the yellow center line and hit the cruiser head-on. The momentum forced Graham’s car to spin counterclockwise and finally stopped facing northeast on the west shoulder of Washing Boulevard NE, the report said.
The sheriff’s cruiser rotated counter clockwise and came to a rest facing north on the west shoulder of Washington Boulevard NE. All three people were injured and taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid. Graham and Wooster had minor injuries; Young’s injuries are listed as serious.
The report shows Graham was not wearing a seat belt. Whether alcohol was a determining factor is listed as “pending.”
The deputy was wearing a seat belt but Wooster was not.
Graham was charged with not having a driver’s license, careless driving and not wearing a seat belt, pending his discharge from AdventHealth Lake Placid.
FHP releases details on Christmas night crash
AVON PARK – Details were released by the Florida Highway Patrol on the serious crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Christmas on State Road 17 at Sears Road. The crash sent three people to the trauma unit at Lakeland Regional Hospital and one person to AdventHealth Sebring.
The FHP media release said Cynthia Cisneros, 22, of Sebring was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger, Carlos Cisneros, 16, of Sebring southbound on State Road 17 south of Sears Road and was navigating a right-hand curve.
At the same time, Ronel Inelus, 50, of Zolfo Springs was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra with two passengers, Ermos Gillaume, 26, of Zolfo Springs and Santana Dassas, 18, of Wauchula. The Nissan was headed northbound on SR 17 south of Sears Road. For unknown reasons, the Malibu traversed the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Nissan. The Malibu ended up in the north travel lane of SR 17 and the Nissan ended in the southbound travel lane of SR 17. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.
Cynthia Cisneros was airlifted to Lakeland Regional with serious injuries. Carlos Cisneros had no injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to FHP.
Inelus, the driver of the Nissan, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. FHP said alcohol was a contributing factor. Ermose Gillaume was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and, according to FHP, alcohol was involved. Santana Dassas was also flown to Lakeland Regional with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and the report indicates alcohol was not a contributing factor for her.