AVON PARK — A Highlands County sheriff’s deputy apparently ran into a car Tuesday morning in Avon Park.
The crash took place at 8:17 a.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Lakeview Drive. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the deputy was unhurt and the two people in the other car had only minor injuries.
Sebring Police Department investigated the crash, according to Sheriff’s Office officials, since it involved a sheriff’s deputy within the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers found the other driver at fault: an as-yet unnamed 17-year-old girl. She was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, Hart said, and for driving without a license. According to Hart, the driver had no driver license nor learning permit.
Hart said the girl’s passenger, also 17, was the owner of the car and did have a driver’s license.
The crash closed Memorial Drive at that spot, approximately 1,000 feet south of the junction with State Road 17. Traffic was diverted onto Castle Street and Fred Conner Street for approximately 45 minutes, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
Deputy Alex Brock was driving south on Memorial when a dark blue Chevrolet sedan pulled out in front of her. The patrol car hit the driver’s side and the two cars came to rest beside each other, facing south on the east shoulder of the road.
The driver complained of minor injuries and was transported from the scene. Her passenger complained of minor injuries but declined transport, Hart said. The deputy did not seek treatment at the time, but later did seek treatment for minor injuries in the crash.
Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene, Hart said.