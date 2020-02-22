SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shared the findings of the Office of State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit in the officer-involved shooting on Jan, 19. After reading the results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation it was determined that the deputies involved “were justified under Chapter 776, Florida Statutes. As such, the office will take no further action regarding these officers,” Assistant Attorney Steve Houchin said in a letter to HCSO.
“We want to thank FDLE for a thorough and quick investigation into this incident,” Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said.
The FDLE investigated the shooting as the HCSO has a policy to have a third party in a shooting incident.
The shooting led to the death of Dustin Nealis, 43. A woman was allegedly taken as a hostage by Nealis was not harmed in the shooting. Two deputies and a trainee who responded were unharmed as well.
On the morning of Jan. 19, HCSO deputies responded to a call to Bridle Path in Sebring. A third party called 911 a.m. at 4:48 a.m. and reported a suspicious incident — possibly a domestic dispute, according to HCSO.
According to a HCSO press release update on Feb. 6 based on preliminary report from FDLE via video shows the deputies were given a key to enter the home and announced their presence and law enforcement status.
Nealis told deputies he had a hostage in a bedroom who he was using as a shield, with a box cutter to her throat, according to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman in the video. One of the deputies shot a bean bag round at the suspect and it did not stop the man. Nealis was shot and killed instantly from three bullets.