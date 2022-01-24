SEBRING — A 27-year-old former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a jury trial after the prisoner he was escorting sustained injuries to his face.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office charged deputy Trey Marley with culpable negligence after a jail video showed him pulling a man whose face then collides with an entry door.
According to the charging document, the video shows Marley “pulling him with hard force toward the door in what appears to be a takedown maneuver. Due to the arrestee being handcuffed behind his back, his face and upper body strike the entry door.”
The incident cost the young deputy his job. According to the department, Marley resigned while under an internal affairs investigation of the incident.
“We hold our deputies to a high standard of conduct, and expect them to treat everyone fairly, whether it is someone they just happen to meet during their duties or someone they have in custody,” Sheriff Paul Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun. “When they don’t do that, we will hold them accountable.”
The video, dated August 19, shows Marley driving into the jail sally port and parking his police SUV. He opens the back door of his cruiser and removes the arrestee, Samuel Codi Walters. He puts a mask on the man as per policy, then motions for Walters, who is handcuffed behind his back, forward toward the entry door to the jail. Walters doesn’t move, and tries to pull away as Marley tries to move him toward the door. The door, which is right there, also has a buzzer that deputies can push for help.
As Marley grabs the man with both hands and pulls him forward, he apparently did not realize Walters was close enough to collide with the secure door. The hit may have been enough to daze the prisoner. “Marley is then seen picking Walters up from the ground and holding him up while pushing the buzzer to get the jail staff’s attention,” the arrest report states.
The incident began when Marley arrested Walters in Lake Placid after Walters repeatedly cursed him and jabbed him in the chest. Marley arrested Walters for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence and drove him to jail.
After the arrestee was booked and released, he returned home. Jail officials reviewed the video and decided to visit Walters and see how he was doing. The man — who told police he had been drinking — said he did not remember what happened, but felt he was the victim of “police brutality” from the arresting officer. Walters had a cut to his bottom lip and a bruised eye.
Marley told investigators that he was trying to take the arrestee to the ground so he could be controlled and was not aware how close he was to the door when he tried to bring him to the floor. He told them he wanted the man on the ground so he could use his radio to call for help or press the buzzer to alert jail staff.
Under Florida law, culpable negligence is a charge that assigns criminal liability for gross acts of negligence that expose others to harm or the threat of harm. In Florida, a person who, through culpable negligence, exposes another person to personal injury commits a misdemeanor of the second degree. Punishable by up to 60 days in jail, 6 months probation, and a fine of $500.