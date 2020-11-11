By KEN BRESLAUER
Sebring International Raceway
Brazilian driver Luis Felipe “Pipo” Derani is going for his third straight win, and fourth of his career, at the 68th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Driving the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac prototype, Derani will be among the top contenders at Sebring, which was rescheduled to November from its traditional March date. This year’s Sebring race has added significance since it will be as the season finale of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. The race begins at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Only once in the seven decades of racing at the famed Florida endurance race has a driver won overall three straight years. Belgian driver Olivier Gendebien accomplished that by winning 1959-1961. Derani has actually already won three consecutive at Sebring by virtue of his win in a July sprint race when he co-drove with Felipe Nasr to a dominating win. However, three straight wins in the 12-hour race would be a remarkable accomplishment for the 28-year old Derani.
“I think this place likes me,” Derani said after winning at the July race at Sebring. “Today is my fourth [Sebring] win in five attempts. It wasn’t the 12 Hours today, but I can go for three straight in November. I really love this track.”
Derani won his first Sebring 12-Hour race in 2016 driving a Honda-powered prototype with Johannes Van Overbeek, Ed Brown and Scott Sharp. He won his second 12-hour classic in 2018 aboard a Nissan prototype with co-drivers Van Overbeek and Nicolas Lapierre. His third win came in 2019 driving the Whelen Cadillac with Nasr and Eric Curran.
Only 10 drivers have managed to win America’s oldest sports car endurance race outright three or more times. Tom Kristensen (6), Rinaldo Capello (5), Frank Biela and Allan McNish with four wins, and Mario Andretti, Phil Hill, Olivier Gendebien, Hans Stuck, Marco Werner and Derani with three.