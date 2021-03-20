SEBRING — Whelen Engineering will start today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts from the pole position after Pipo Derani turned in a lap of 1:45.354, which was a record for qualifying at Sebring. Konica Minolta’s Ricky Taylor was a close second with the Acura, with a lap of 1:45.464. Taylor briefly held the fastest lap, only to see Derani better his time and take the pole.
“It’s fantastic to be back here at Sebring – a track I enjoy so much,” Derani said. “It’s great to confirm what we saw in practice because we were quick. To be starting the 12 Hours of Sebring on the pole is the best feeling to have.”
Derani’s teammates with Action Express — the No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing team — weren’t as fortunate, as Jimmie Johnson had a huge crash at Turn 17 into the tire barriers. Johnson climbed out of the car apparently uninjured and it was believed the team would switch tubs for today’s race, with Johnson’s crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports, Chad Knaus, taking to social media to tell the team’s three drivers not to worry.
“We have an awesome set of tools at Action Express,” he wrote. (Today) will be a great day.”
Derani said the No. 31 car would do whatever possible to help out the No. 48 team.
“We are one team despite the cars looking different,” he said. “When we win, we win as a team.”
Renger van der Zande qualified third in the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing entry, while the defending champion No. 55 Mazda Motorsports car will start fourth. The Meyer Shank Acura will start fifth, followed by the No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac.
“We ended up P3,” van der Zande said. “We were going for the pole position as there’s points involved. We need every point in this championship as it is very tight.
The No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing car will start seventh.
“I’m certainly disappointed that I tore up the car for the team, putting them in a difficult position,” Johnson said. “They seem eager and ready for the challenge to get the Ally Cadillac back together. I was trying to get up and going to catch another flying lap before the session ended. Sadly, I had some debris on my tires as I entered 17 and tagged the outside wall. I learned a couple of lessons there, call them rookie lessons.”
Derani and the Whelen Engineering team aren’t taking anything for granted even though they’ve been the fastest car throughout practice and in qualifying.
“We know it’s going to be a tough race,” Derani said. “In a 12-hour race you never know what’s going to happen.”
Today’s race will begin at 10:10 a.m. Tickets are available at the gate.