SEBRING — Pipo Derani earned three wins at Sebring in his first four starts in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. He had to wait a while to earn his fourth victory, which made Saturday’s win by the Whelen Engineering Cadillac that much more special.

“It’s a special one for me,” Derani said. “It’s the first win I’ve had since fatherhood. My little girl is at home and three months old. It’s the fourth win at Sebring... one that I’ve been hoping to get for a few years.”

Recommended for you