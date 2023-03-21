SEBRING — Pipo Derani earned three wins at Sebring in his first four starts in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. He had to wait a while to earn his fourth victory, which made Saturday’s win by the Whelen Engineering Cadillac that much more special.
“It’s a special one for me,” Derani said. “It’s the first win I’ve had since fatherhood. My little girl is at home and three months old. It’s the fourth win at Sebring... one that I’ve been hoping to get for a few years.”
In the final 30 minutes of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class race at Sebring International Raceway, it certainly looked as though Derani was going to have to wait another year to get that fourth win.
A series of yellow flags turned the race into a chess match — where they kept changing the rules. Teams were adjusting and then readjusting their pit strategies, as another yellow flag would come out. That left Jack Aitken in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac on old tires and the team was unable to keep pace with the competition, watching a lead turn into fourth place following a restart, as the two Porsche Penske Motorsports entries and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing were able to get past him.
But with a little more than 18 minutes remaining in the race, the No. 10 Acura and the No. 6 Penske Porsche made contact and also took out the No. 7 Porsche, allowing Aitken to slip by the three leaders and move into the lead.
“I saw the crash and was watching out for debris and other cars because there were cars pretty much everywhere and just trying to survive,” Aitken said. “It was after I got through that I was waiting for the caution and I thought, ‘That was quite a lot of GTP cars. Maybe we’re alright here.’”
The race returned to green with just under five minutes remaining and Aitken was able to post a 2.94-second victory over the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW.
Alexander Sims, who co-drove with Aitken and Derani, said it was a huge range of emotions over the final 20 minutes.
“In your mind, you’re resigning yourself to finishing fourth,” Sims said. “And so yeah, the emotions go through a bit of roller-coaster to realize that we’re in the seat to win the race. There’s some level of sorrow for the three ahead that did crash out, to be honest, because we’ve all been in that situation and we know how that feels. Conversely, it benefits you sometimes and we’ve got to take it and enjoy the moment.”
Derani said the team gave them an excellent car all week, but sometimes the deciding factor in endurance racing is simply luck.
“I’ve been on the unlucky side a few times since my last win,” he said. “I’ve been close many times but you have to be lucky in motorsports. The most important thing is that we were there in the end with a car that was still running, especially after an early incident of no fault of our own. A big thank you to Whelen Engineering for providing us with amazing lights, Action Express for the amazing job that they’ve done since the beginning and Cadillac for providing us a very fast racecar.”
The second-place finish for Nick Yelloly, Connor De Phillippi and Sheldon van der Linde in the BMW was a shot in the arm for the team after a rough start to the season in Daytona and a disappointing result in qualifying for the 12 Hours of Sebring. The BMW and the Whelen Engineering Cadillac were the only two cars in the field to complete 322 laps. No other car did more than 318 laps during the race.
The No. 6 Porsche finished third, followed by the No. 10 Acura and the No. 7 Porsche.
For a good portion of the race it looked as though another Cadillac might wind up in the Winner’s Circle, as the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac was leading with just over three hours in the race, when the car pulled into the pits with huge amounts of smoke coming from the rear of the car. After looking at the car in the pits and in the paddock, the Cadillac was retired from the race.
Cadillac Racing issued a statement that read, “The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R experienced a fuel distribution system issue. It is the first time we have seen it in testing — including a successful 24-hour test at Sebring International Raceway in November and two days of testing at the track in February — and race conditions. Cadillac Racing will figure out the root cause and prepare for the next race.”
The next race for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be April 15 in Long Beach, California.