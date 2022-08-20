SEBRING — A woman formerly employed as a professional caregiver is facing more than 30 felony charges under allegations of stealing from one of her clients.

Melissa Amy Derouin, 40, of Sebring was arrested Thursday on 21 counts of criminal use of personal identification, 11 counts of theft from a person age 65 or older, a charge of obtaining a credit card through fraudulent means and fraudulent use of credit cards.

