SEBRING — A woman formerly employed as a professional caregiver is facing more than 30 felony charges under allegations of stealing from one of her clients.
Melissa Amy Derouin, 40, of Sebring was arrested Thursday on 21 counts of criminal use of personal identification, 11 counts of theft from a person age 65 or older, a charge of obtaining a credit card through fraudulent means and fraudulent use of credit cards.
The case dates back to December 2021 when the 95-year-old victim noticed erroneous charges on one of her credit cards, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigations reportedly led detectives to Derouin, who had served as a professional caregiver for the woman.
According to Sheriff’s Office reports, Derouin allegedly used the card to purchase more than $7,500 worth of goods and services, ranging from razors and pacifiers to two separate family trips to Minnesota.
Reports state Derouin allegedly purchased travel insurance for the trip with that same credit card.
Sheriff’s officials said the majority of the charges came between Sept. 2 and Oct. 5, 2021, when her reported trips took place. Charges included rental cars, a mobile phone bill, sundry grocery household items, pool supplies and three $750 plane tickets.
Arrest reports state that one of the ways Derouin allegedly accessed funds was by convincing the victim to withdraw money from her account and create a new account with her authorized to withdraw money, which report said she allegedly did the day after the account was created.
Also, the victim received calls from a local retailer about recent purchases made on her store credit card. When the victim heard of the charges, she told the store associate they were not approved and asked to have the account closed.
Another store, where she had a zero account balance, sent her a statement showing she owed more than $500. She even discussed the matter with Derouin, reports said, who allegedly said she knew nothing about it.
Before going on the trip to Minnesota, Derouin allegedly asked the victim for help in making the trip to take her son to the doctor, but the woman said she could not help her. The victim then told Derouin that she'd discovered someone was taking money out of her accounts.
Allegedly, Derouin said "Really?" and then said nothing else, reports said. It was the last conversation the two had, reports said.
When deputies questioned Derouin, reports said, she allegedly said the victim's insurance had run out and she was no longer able to pay the service that employed her. Also, Derouin claimed that the victim and her granddaughter had a fight, after which the granddaughter stopped paying the victim's bills.
Allegedly, as a result, Derouin was also not paid for nine weeks of work, reports said. She told detectives that she had gotten on the phone to help the victim access her funds and restart the services that had been shut off, such as her bottled water and security company, but also to help her pay for the in-home care again.
Derouin, reports said, allegedly paid thousands of dollars of her own money to the victim, who then paid her back via credit card. Allegedly, she said, she was being asked by her boss to help the client with financial matters. This included, allegedly, giving the victim cash in exchange for payment by or use of the client's credit cards and accounts.
She told detectives that the trips to and from Minnesota were also discussed and allowed to be paid using those accounts, reports said.
However, the victim told detectives that, at not time, had she given permission for Derouin to use her cards or accounts.
Also, reports said the boss told detectives that when she saw Derouin getting involved in a client's accounts, she fired her.
Derouin is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $117,500 bail.
In its report, the Sheriff’s Office cautions readers that not all arrests result in convictions, and that everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.