Migrants Florida

Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West for processing.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone.

