It’s easy to be impressed when you see the approval ratings and hear the accolades for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
It helps, of course, that he is following in the footsteps of a governor, Rick Scott, who was never wildly popular. Scott’s woes swelled in his final months and he was even jeered for his failure to address red tide and blue-green algae problems that wreaked havoc with the state’s tourism and small businesses.
So, in comes a governor with a fresh approach to environmental problems and promises to improve education, starting with hiking pay for teachers. No politician in Florida can go wrong with those two goals and DeSantis has been the recipient of the good cheer those moves have spawned.
In a column elsewhere in today’s Perspective section, Paul Dockery, a former Republican representative, pointed out the almost stunning popularity numbers DeSantis is putting up.
A Quinnipiac University poll had voters approving his job performance 59-17 percent 10 months ago, not long into his first term.
Now, those numbers have risen to 65 percent approval with only 26 percent unhappy with the Republican governor, according to a Mason Dixon poll.
As Dockery noted, the popularity crosses party lines and resonates with Hispanic and African-American voters. Independent and Democrats have also jumped on the DeSantis bandwagon.
Reasons are not hard to figure out. Like we said, Floridians — even some Republicans — where not sorry to see Scott leave for the U.S. Senate. DeSantis, with close ties to President Donald Trump, was a breath of fresh air.
It was only weeks after he took office that DeSantis made a bold move to almost completely replace members of the South Florida Water Management District. A dispute over land needed for a reservoir to drain Lake Okeechobee led to that move.
DeSantis even visited Englewood to announce plans for the Florida Wildlife Commission’s restructured Red Tide Task Force. He spoke to a crowd at SandBar Tiki & Grille across from Englewood Beach and named 11 expert researchers and scientists for look for solutions to red tide.
Other environmentally friendly decisions include:
• Promising $2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources (a $1 billion increase in spending over the previous four years and the highest level of funding for restoration in Florida’s history).
• The Establishment of a Blue-Green Algae Task Force.
• Instructing the South Florida Water Management District to work on the next phase of the Everglades Agricultural Area Storage Reservoir Project design.
• The creation of the Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency. That office will direct scientific research and analysis to make sure all state agencies are on the same page when it comes to environmental priorities.
• He even appointed a chief science officer to coordinate the collection of data on the environment and water quality.
The governor has stood behind medical marijuana. He wants to fix the decaying prison system — if he can get the Legislature to come up with the money.
We don’t agree, however, with everything he has proposed.
He still favors diverting state funds to private schools and his proposal to raise teachers’ salaries, while good, does not outline what that means for teachers with experience as compared to new hires.
We’re also skeptical of his support for three toll roads that could damage the environment. We are not convinced of the need for those roads nor the value for dollars that would be spent. And, he has fought giving ex-felons’ ability to regain the right to vote, insisting they must pay all fines associated with their sentences before they can cast a ballot.
Still, you can count us in the majority who believe DeSantis is doing a good job. He has two more years to endear himself further to voters. We wish him well.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.