ST. PETERSBURG — As Florida has become the nation’s COVID-19 hotspot, Gov. Ron DeSantis came out with some of his strongest pro-vaccine comments yet in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, where he was meeting with local officials about red tide. But with rising COVID numbers, he also dedicated a portion of his press conference to talk about the positives of the COVID vaccine.
“If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero,” DeSantis said. “If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.”
DeSantis’ remarks came shortly before Attorney General Ashley Moody announced her positive COVID test on Twitter that same day. She said she was vaccinated earlier this year.
“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health,” Moody said on the social media platform. “As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health.”
DeSantis said the push to get more vaccines into people isn’t necessarily being handled very well.
“I get a little bit frustrated when I see some of these jurisdictions saying, 'Even if you’re healthy and vaccinated you must wear a mask because we’re seeing increased cases,’” he said. “Understand what that message is sending to people who aren’t vaccinated. It’s telling them that the vaccines don’t work. I think that’s the worst message you can send to people at this time because I think that the data has been really, really good.”
The data has shown significant vaccination benefits for people of all ages, but especially in the older population.
“Mortality in nursing homes since we rolled out the vaccines in December is down over 95% due to COVID,” he said. “The mortality for elderly people since we rolled out the vaccines is down nearly 90%. We’re proud in Florida that we put seniors first because they were the most vulnerable.”
The governor said those who have not been vaccinated have their own reasons for not doing so, which could range from distrust of authorities to believing they’re young and healthy enough to fight off a possible infection.
“I don’t think most of them think COVID is a hoax or anything,” he said. “As you’re trying to reach some of these folks, I think it’s important to just be honest with them about the risks of COVID. If they are in a less risky category you should just be honest with that and not try to scare people into taking it, which a lot of these authorities have done.”
DeSantis acknowledged breakthrough cases, which are those who are vaccinated and still coming down with a positive case, but said they’ve shown the ability to handle the virus much better than those unvaccinated.
“For whatever reason some can test positive if you’re vaccinated, but they don’t get seriously ill except in maybe rare instances,” he said. “But I can tell you in Florida, your chance of surviving if you’re vaccinated is close to 100%. We worked very hard to get those vaccines into all our elderly communities and give it to other folks who can use it.”