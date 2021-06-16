DeSantis is a great leader
The imperial governor response, June 9, 2021.
You need to get a life. You are constantly writing “Your View” on our politics. Remember this: 65% of the people in Highlands County voted conservative and we are tired of reading your liberal views, constantly questioning our judgment by condemning the winners we voted for.
Governor DeSantis led us through the COVID-19 crisis and has us on a great financial roll. Name me one liberal governor that came even close to doing the job he has done and continuing to do.
Your leader in Washington is doing all he can do to destroy our America by not closing the border to Our America along with absolutely trying to bankrupt all of us.
Ray Perry
Sebring