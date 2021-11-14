Ron DeSantis might be on to something.
He wants the Legislature to set up an office devoted exclusively to investigating violations of election fraud.
If that should happen then, oh boy, do we have a doozy of a case to get started with.
It involves a mysterious no-party affiliation candidate for Florida’s Senate in Seminole County, a reclusive person who did no campaigning, refused interviews, was helped by dark money from equally mysterious political groups, and then high-tailed it to Sweden after the election.
Even more intriguing are the financial and political connections to another NPA Senate candidate in South Florida who allegedly was bribed by a former politician to run as a spoiler to help the Republican in the race and hurt the Democrat.
While a South Florida state attorney is pursuing that case, and has already made an arrest, the Central Florida irregularities were met with a collective shoulder shrug. The Seminole-Brevard state attorney said it wasn’t his job to investigate. He passed the buck to the state’s elections chief, appointed by DeSantis, who also said not my job.
Finally, after a firehose of jaw-dropping news articles, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement deigned to open a “preliminary investigation.”
Imagine where we might be if Florida had an enforcement arm that genuinely cared about election integrity. It could investigate everything from fraudulent voting, which doesn’t seem to be a real problem in Florida, to more credible allegations of candidate bribery and failure to follow campaign disclosure laws.
“They’re going to have the ability to investigate any crimes involving the election, and I think that’s going to be something that’s very, very important,” DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference/political rally in West Palm Beach.
It’s doubtful when DeSantis floated this idea that he had dark money abuses in mind. He’s displayed zero interest in the state Senate campaign scandal in South Florida. More likely, the governor’s proposed reforms are in response to Florida man Roger Stone’s threat to run for governor as a Libertarian if DeSantis doesn’t order an audit of the 2020 state election results.
Motives aside, if DeSantis is true to his word about investigating all laws related to elections we have no complaints about stricter enforcement. The danger, of course, is that this new enforcement agency would be politically selective about what it chooses to enforce, much like the state Division of Elections does now.
The Elections Division took a pass on looking into possible state Senate shenanigans, saying it had no authority, but then hopped right to it when DeSantis wanted an investigation into vague allegations that Facebook violated election laws. We don’t need a new elections investigation office if it’s going to function as just another political weapon for the governor.
In a good faith world, however, we like the idea of finally having an agency that could ferret out the abuses of dark money, probably the most corrupting influence in Florida politics today.
Dark money is, basically, campaign spending where the sources of the money are hidden. In other words, you have no idea who’s writing the checks to fund political activity. Dark money spending is nontransparent, undemocratic, inherently corrupt and, unfortunately, largely legal.
However, a remarkable series of news articles, spearheaded by Orlando Sentinel reporters Jason Garcia and Annie Martin, has revealed plenty of evidence of possible illegality.
For instance, an article published Oct. 31 described how a political nonprofit contributed more than $10 million to an organization that was campaigning to make it harder to change Florida’s Constitution. But the contribution was described on the nonprofit’s tax return as paying for consulting services, a classification that allows nonprofits to better hide how they’re spending money.
Other news articles have described a web of shadowy organizations and people who move money around in an attempt to manipulate election outcomes without any of the transparency that allows voters to figure out who and what special interests are behind it all. The articles have reported forged signatures, undisclosed payments and a dupe who was paid so her name would appear as on political committee paperwork.
It’s very confusing, which is a big part of the problem with dark money. Florida could go a long way toward solving the problem by passing a simple law that prohibits the transfer of money between political committees and parties. That would essentially stop political committees from laundering campaign contributions in much the same way mobsters launder dirty money.
We had hoped that state Sen. Joe Gruters, once a victim of dark money attack ads, would continue introducing just such a bill as he has in years past. But Gruters, the state Republican Party chairman who once vowed he would never give up, didn’t reply to our query about his intentions this year. Our guess is he’s given up because dark money helps his party.
That leaves us with the DeSantis idea of a new agency to enforce existing laws. We haven’t yet seen any legislation, so we can’t know for sure the breadth of its mission.
We do know it may be the state’s best hope for combating dark money abuses, even if that’s not what the governor intends.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.