Getting registered for a COVID-19 vaccination and actually getting it seemed to be a simple process in the beginning … until those eligible to get the vaccine found out that the process was kind of like putting a piece of furniture together. It takes reading the instruction manual and following the steps, one right after the other. Don’t get half way through and think you’ve got it, because you don’t. Follow the steps all the way through to the end.
Our county staff has done a good job of getting the vaccines administered as quickly as they have been received. The staff has had no control of how many vaccines the county receives at any given time, and unfortunately, the winter storms caused a hiccup in the process when vaccines were held up for a week from being shipped.
Last week, however, the county received some good news with the unexpected visit of Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis has been giving counties with a large senior population and low vaccinations additional support to improve the percentage of vaccinated individuals. Additionally, DeSantis was here to announce Highlands would be one of the recipients. He gave the county an additional 3,600 vaccines.
DeSantis seemed impressed when he found out from County Administrator Randy Vosburg how many shots had already been given that day. On Thursday, the day of his visit, the county had already administered 1,300 vaccines.
DeSantis, working with State Representative Kaylee Tuck to bring more vaccines to Highlands County, made the decision to use the county’s POD instead of creating a new one.
With the kind of success our county POD has demonstrated, DeSantis pledged even more vaccines will be given to Highlands County.
To help boost the number of vaccinations being made available to county residents, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be giving about 500 vaccines per day when they set up a POD at Sebring Sports Complex off Sheriff’s Tower Road through Wednesday.
Now, the Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch #5087 is working to increase access to vaccines for those who want it in minority communities. The local NAACP is partnering up with the Florida Department of Health and the Highlands County Health Department and bringing the vaccines to houses of worship in neighborhoods with a predominately Black population.
Vaccines are being administered to those in the medical field, those over 65, teachers over 50 and first responders. Going forward, FEMA and NAACP’s local branch will help many in Highlands County get vaccinated and control the spread of the virus. Florida has come a long way since Dec. 14 when one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations was administered to a 31-year-old nurse at Tampa General Hospital.
There is still a long way to go, but with people like Angel Wiggins, President of the Highlands County NAACP, and State Rep. Kaylee Tuck joining the county in looking out for the best interest of the county residents, perhaps we can keep bringing the number of positive cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 down even more.