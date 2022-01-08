DeSantis neglects duties on COVID
Initially Governor DeSantis took appropriate action on COVID, ensuring testing and vaccination sites were setup in all counties to help the citizens. But, now the governor has either got too political or stupid. The governor is right by not shutting down the economy, but he also needs to protect the citizens of Florida and he is failing there.
The concept of using pharmacies (i.e. Walgreens, CVS, Publix, etc.) is just craziness. The governor needs to start working closely again with counties and cities and increase the COVID protections like he did in the beginning.
The governor needs to wake up. What’s the point of promoting that Florida is the freest state when citizens are getting so sick when he is neglecting his basic duties. The governor can promote vaccines without making them mandatory, it might not completely stop the spread, but it will help reduce it and help protect the citizens of Florida.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park