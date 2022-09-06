Election 2022 School Boards Florida

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis’ effort to place candidates fully aligned with his conservative views on school boards throughout the state is helping him expand his influence.

 GASTON DE CARDENAS/AP FILE PHOTO

MIAMI — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.

Her long record of supporting conservative causes, however, wasn’t enough to save her job after she wound up as a target of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Perez lost her school board seat in Miami-Dade last week to a former teacher who was among a slate of candidates endorsed by DeSantis.

