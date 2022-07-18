Gov. Ron DeSantis raised more than $11.54 million in a week for his political committee and campaign account, with $10 million coming from one contributor, according to newly filed finance reports. The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis collected nearly $11.145 million from July 2 through July 8, while DeSantis’ campaign raised almost $400,000.
The contributions to the committee included $10 million from Nevada aerospace executive Robert T. Bigelow. Other contributions to the committee included $300,000 from Tampa real-estate developer Edward DeBartolo Jr., according to the reports.
DeSantis has piled up massive amounts of cash as he runs for re-election this year and is widely mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
The committee had about $121 million on hand as of July 8, while the campaign had about $7.5 million on hand, the reports show.