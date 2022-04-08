TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed 42 bills, including a heavily debated measure that will change staffing standards in nursing homes.
The nursing-home industry lobbied for the measure (HB 1239), which drew opposition from the senior-advocacy group AARP Florida and other critics who contended it would reduce care for residents.
The most-controversial part of the bill involves certified nursing assistants, who provide much of the hands-on care in nursing homes.
Current law requires that certified nursing assistants provide a minimum of 2.5 hours of direct care per resident per day. The bill would reduce that to two hours. Also, current law requires that certified nursing assistants and licensed nurses provide a weekly average of 3.6 hours of direct care per patient per day. The bill would keep that 3.6-hour average, but it would allow time spent by other types of workers, such as physical therapists and occupational therapists, to be factored into the calculation.
Supporters said the changes would provide more flexibility to nursing homes and help address staffing shortages.
“Facilities can use respiratory therapists, mental health therapists, social services, occupational therapists that will care for the residents based on their unique and individualized needs,” Kristen Knapp, a spokeswoman for the Florida Health Care Association, a nursing-home industry group, said Wednesday before DeSantis signed the measure.
But opponents, including representatives of AARP and the Service Employees International Union, which represents nursing-home workers, said they are concerned about certified nursing assistants spending less time with residents.
“It reduces the time that CNAs spend with nursing home residents by 20 percent, and we are absolutely opposed to a cut in nursing home care,” AARP spokeswoman Jamie Mongiovi said.
DeSantis’ office announced the bill signings in a news release after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Among the other measures signed:
— A bill (SB 1950) that will help set the stage for the Agency for Health Care Administration to award billions of dollars in Medicaid managed-care contracts. The agency during the past decade has gone through lengthy processes twice to award contracts to managed-care plans and is expected to begin a third round this year.
— A bill (SB 312) will expand the authority of physicians to prescribe controlled substances through telemedicine. Doctors will continue to be prohibited from using telemedicine to prescribe what are known as Schedule I and Schedule II substances, which include drugs that are considered highly addictive.
— A bill (HB 921) that will place a $3,000 limit on contributions from out-of-state donors to political committees trying to collect enough petition signatures to move forward with ballot initiatives. The Legislature passed a similar law in 2021 that applied to contributions from in-state and out-of-state donors during the signature-gathering phase of initiatives. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor blocked that restriction, saying it was an unconstitutional infringement on political speech.
‘No Patient Left Alone Act’DeSantis also signed into law a measure intended to ensure patients and residents of hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care facilities can have contact with visitors.
Dubbed the “No Patient Left Alone Act” (SB 988), the legislation was designed as a response to many facilities cutting off or limiting visitation during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeSantis said the measure seeks to ensure families can provide support systems for patients “when it matters most.”
“Policies (under the new law) cannot prohibit physical contact, such as hugging between their loved ones,” DeSantis said during the bill-signing ceremony at the Glenview at Pelican Bay retirement community in Naples. “They would actually police this (in the past), where you go in and you’re (told), ‘OK, you may be able to go, but you can’t give your wife a hug, or you can’t give your kid a hug.’ I mean, give me a break.”
Kristen Knapp, a spokeswoman for the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest nursing-home group, said the guidance to long-term care facilities “will help.” Florida has about 700 nursing homes and 3,000 assisted living facilities.
“We all saw what the pandemic did and how it isolated our residents,” Knapp said. “It was hard on them, it was hard on their families, and it was difficult on the staff. So, it’s a good bill.”
The law, which took effect immediately, specifies that new visitation policies must be adopted by facilities within 30 days that include infection control and education policies for visitors. The policies will have to address how long people can visit, the numbers of people that can visit at one time, along with protocols about screening and personal protective equipment.
The policies cannot be more stringent than safety protocols established for the facilities’ staff members and cannot require visitors to submit proof of vaccination or immunization. The facilities must also allow physical contact.
Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller called it “unthinkable” to keep visitors away from their loved ones.
“There’s nothing that can beat physical contact,” Marstiller said. “Seeing somebody on an iPad? Not gonna do it. We need to make sure, and this bill makes sure, that individuals in hospitals, long-term care facilities can have that.”
The bill was approved by votes of 115-2 in the House and 37-0 in the Senate.
The bills passed during the legislative session that ended March 14.
— News Service staff writer Ryan Dailey contributed to this report.