TAMPA — Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Nurse Executive of AdventHealth West Florida Division and Kristina Cloversettle, an AdventHealth Dade City Nurse Manager to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. The board consists of a total of 16 members, with a simple majority of the board being nurse representatives of various practice areas.

“I am honored to be chosen by the governor to work alongside key leaders across the state of Florida to understand the current nursing workforce obstacles and develop strategies to best support the needs of providers across our state,” said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Chief Nurse Executive, AdventHealth West Florida Division. “I’ve spent four decades as a nurse with a majority of that time working in the ICU. The past few years have been some of the most challenging for our nurses and teams and I look forward to putting ideas into action to ensure our caregivers at the bedside are supported as they continue to provide vital and necessary care to the communities we serve.”

Recommended for you