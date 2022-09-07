TAMPA — Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Nurse Executive of AdventHealth West Florida Division and Kristina Cloversettle, an AdventHealth Dade City Nurse Manager to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. The board consists of a total of 16 members, with a simple majority of the board being nurse representatives of various practice areas.
“I am honored to be chosen by the governor to work alongside key leaders across the state of Florida to understand the current nursing workforce obstacles and develop strategies to best support the needs of providers across our state,” said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Chief Nurse Executive, AdventHealth West Florida Division. “I’ve spent four decades as a nurse with a majority of that time working in the ICU. The past few years have been some of the most challenging for our nurses and teams and I look forward to putting ideas into action to ensure our caregivers at the bedside are supported as they continue to provide vital and necessary care to the communities we serve.”
McGuinness spearheads clinical nursing excellence for the West Florida division, including creating strategic nursing school partnerships to support and recruit Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses and implementing virtual nursing pre-pandemic to deliver new care models at the bedside. She also leads clinicians through the rigorous process of achieving the highest possible scores in patient safety through the prestigious Leapfrog Patient Safety Group. McGuinness also provided clinical leadership for all AdventHealth West Florida hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGuinness serves on the Board of Trustees at Saint Leo University and is a member of the Nursing Advisory Council for Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tampa’s College of Nursing. McGuinness earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Hartford, and her doctorate in nursing from Florida State University.
Joining McGuinness in the appointment to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors is AdventHealth Dade City nurse manager Kristina Cloversettle. She became an assistant nurse manager in 2020 and nurse manager of her unit in 2022.
“I am so grateful to be appointed to the board. As a nurse manager, I’ve learned accountability processes must be in place with evidence-based practice models, to ensure that our nurses deliver quality, effective and compassionate care for our community,” said Cloversettle. “I hope to bring my passion for both education and nursing to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors seat and hope to create lifelong learning incentives to keep the workforce strong.”