This home is located at 3403 Waterwood Drive in Cormorant Point, a 55+ community of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $179,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed — Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Imagine spending your evenings relaxing in your air-conditioned lanai enjoying the view of a peaceful pond and surrounding Florida nature. This two-bedroom plus office, two-bath single-family home, perfect for either seasonal or year-round residence, offers that gorgeous view and more.
As you walk through the newer front patio to your home, you’ll step inside to be greeted by the tiled foyer that flows into the open floor plan with living room and dining room combination. You’ll notice the newer windows and slider door as well as the new neutral carpeting throughout. This spacious room will allow you plenty of options for your furniture layout.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets, tiled floor and a breakfast area with sliders leading out to the front patio surrounded by a privacy wall. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining room combination through the large open pass-thru allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering.
The owner’s suite comes with a long walk-in closet and a beautifully renovated bathroom with white double vanities, granite counters, walk-in shower, and linen cabinet.
This split floor plan offers privacy for both the owner and their guests. The guest bedroom is adjacent to the 12-foot-by-16-foot bonus room, perfect for an office, den or exercise room.
The 17-by-17-foot air-conditioned lanai has a fabulous view of the pond and surrounding trees. It is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to indulge in an evening drink while enjoying the wildlife that wanders through this community.
Other features of this fully furnished move-in ready home include a two-car garage, nicely manicured yard, painted driveway, and plenty of storage. Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highlands Hammock State Park up to and around Lake Jackson.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short bike ride to the YMCA down the walking-bike path, this well-maintained single-family home offers 1,849 square feet of air-conditioned living space with a total square footage of 2,366. It is situated on .20 acres of lovely yard overlooking the peaceful pond.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.