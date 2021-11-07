This home is located at 4013 Santa Barbara Drive in the Harder Hall area of Sebring. It is priced at $264,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located on a beautiful street of lovely and well-maintained homes, this three- bedroom, tow-bath residence may be just the place you’re looking for. Lovely landscaping, a screened front entry, and a newer metal roof greet you as you pull into the driveway.
Step into the spacious great room with cathedral ceiling, arched openings, plant ledges and tile flooring. You’ll love the open floor plan – the perfect lay-out for entertaining family and friends. A slider goes out to the lanai from the dining area allowing you to bring the outdoors in.
The bright kitchen boasts wood cabinets, and with the kitchen and great room separated only by a long breakfast bar, the chef will never be far from the action. A window overlooks the wooded back yard letting in natural light.
The spacious owner’s suite at 17-by-14 feet allows plenty of room for furniture placement and features a large walk-in closet that’s sure to please. The en-suite bath has double sinks and a walk-in shower.
Two more bedrooms and a bath are on the other side of the home offering privacy for both family and guests.
The 11-by-21-foot screened and tiled lanai is the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends as the sun goes down. The wooded back yard affords privacy from your neighbors.
Other features of this home include a two-car garage with golf cart door, laundry room with deep sink, and a 2018 metal roof that perfectly matches the exterior of this home.
Built in 2002, this lovely home has 1,839 square feet of living area with 2,750 total square footage. It is situated on nearly a quarter acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.