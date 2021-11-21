This home is at 2401 Davis Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $182,000 and is listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker.
Welcome home to your very own slice of paradise. This home is conveniently located off of Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The community is a 55+ older community that has a clubhouse and solar heated pool. There is one entrance and one exit, which helps with traffic and security. This villa is located on an oversized corner lot.
The home features over 1,700 living square feet (under air conditioner) and over 1,800 total square feet under roof.
Features include two separate bedrooms on either end of the home. There is a great flowing floor plan with formal living room, dining room, family room and additional bonus room.
All the floors have been replaced with wood plank vinyl flooring and look amazing. The interior was painted, too. The air conditioner and water heater have been recently replaced. Master bathroom was completely renovated and has a walk-in shower. The roof was replaced this year, too.
This is carefree living at its best. Come enjoy the good life.
Low HOA of $150 per month covers exterior lawn maintenance, clubhouse, solar heated pool and exterior painting of the villas. The property is on central water and sewer.
Offered exclusively by Paradise Real Estate International, where we live, work and play in Paradise with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker. You can call Dell direct at 863-381-0400 to schedule your private tour.
MLS 283848