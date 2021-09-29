As children we dressed in our best to head out to church on Sunday morning. Our parents walked us to our Bible study classes and depending on your church, they may have retrieved you at the end of the service or you may have joined them for the sermon. Was this a family tradition or a much anticipated visit to the house of God?
For some, Sunday has become ritual. Get up. Since no one is rushing off to work or school, make breakfast for the family. Get dressed in your Sunday best and head off to church. Sit for the service. Get into the car and return home. Perhaps your Sunday ends with a family gathering for one more meal before the week begins. That becomes such a robotic routine that many miss out on a good portion of the best parts of the day.
When your eyes open on Sunday, do you smile with what is about to take place? Or does dread fill you for what you are about to have to do? This is the significant difference between desiring your time in church or following a rutted routine that leaves you spiritually empty. Let’s take a look at the above Sunday itinerary for a second.
In making breakfast, do you take the opportunity to discuss the prior week’s details or what the next week is to bring? This is valuable time to spend with loved ones. Getting dressed for church should have a little more thought into it than just tossing on a T-shirt and heading out the door. Remember, you are heading off to the house of the Lord. You are about to visit the most royal place you can ever cross the threshold of. Granted, church is not about labels on your clothes. I am certainly not saying you have to wear a three-piece suit to church. But present yourself as if you were about to stand before a king; because you are about to enter the presence of the King of kings.
Do you merely sit in the pew and hear what the pastor is saying? Or do you listen intently with the potential to feed your spirit? When you walk out the doors of the church, can you recall even one part of the message? Many folks leave the church expressing how great the service was, but ask them what their favorite part was and you can almost watch the blank stare wash over their faces.
In the car on the way home, do you discuss the message with your spouse and children or do you switch off of church mode to football and food mode? I encourage you to have an open dialogue about the service. This is a great time to impress some good Christian values on your children. Or your spouse for that matter. Perhaps you all learned something different from the preached message. A conversation will be a great teaching moment for the entire family.
Instead of church being a habit, make it a desire. Get your heart set right so you look forward to making church desirable. Your church should feel like you are walking in and seeing your most beloved family members, like your Father; Heavenly Father that is.
James Fansler is police chief in the Town of Lake Placid.