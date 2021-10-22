SEBRING — Several high-profile homicide cases were granted continuances for various reasons this week.
Three cases – those of capital defense lawyer Daniel Hernandez – were continued because he’s in Desoto County this week defending Marian Williams, who is accused of killing three little boys in a 2017 Arcadia housefire.
A jury found Williams guilty last week. The penalty phase, which continued Wednesday, saw family members plea for her life. Hernandez asked them to share memories of Williams and describe her good side.
On Wednesday in Highlands County, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada held pretrial conferences for several high-profile homicide cases. Such conferences allow judges to hear how cases are progressing toward trial.
Here is a look at some of those key cases:
Dennis Bent — On April 16, 2020, Bent allegedly walked up to Christopher Reese of Avon Park as Reese sat on a wall. Two men working on a car nearby told investigators they saw the attacker fire at Bent. Investigators found .40-caliber shell casings at the scene; Reese was hit in the head, chest, back and thigh. Reese fell to the sidewalk in front of the wall and died.
Bent’s case was to be heard on Wednesday, but his lawyer, Hernandez, was involved in a capital murder trial in Desoto County and could not be in Estrada’s court. He was granted a continuance.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed people who knew Reese as well as other witnesses. Bent allegedly told several people he had shot Reese, recounting accurately the injuries Reese suffered.
Detectives allegedly recorded Bent bragging about the shooting. Bent told the witness Reese owed his cousin money.
Bent is charged with second degree murder with a firearm and other crimes.
Jimmy Ford — Ford, who has aggravated battery with firearm arrests going back to 2010, lost his defense lawyer due to conflict of interest in late September.
Derek Christian of the Office of Criminal Conflict and Regional Counsel withdrew from the case on Sept. 29, leading Estrada to appoint Jennifer Powell, the seasoned defense lawyer, to the case.
Ford refiled a not-guilty plea and the case goes on, more than 17 months since he allegedly shot a man down in Avon Park.
Detectives sought Ford after reviewing a security video outside The Joint, an Avon Park bar, that allegedly showed Ford shooting at several victims.
According to witnesses, Ford fired his 9mm pistol at three men as he approached them outside the bar the night of May 9, 2020, hitting Alexander Nowell in the chest. Nowell died at the hospital, while a second victim, Jed Grant, was shot and survived.
Ford is charged with second degree murder with a firearm and other crimes.
Ian Dale Jobson — Jobson’s case was continued on Wednesday, because Hernandez is also Jobson’s attorney. Hernandez, however, has scheduled depositions of eight witnesses, including the detective who investigated the murder Jobson allegedly committed.
Jobson is charged with first degree murder in the December 2017 killing of Anthony Mathison in the Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park. According to witnesses, Jobson walked up to Mathison’s right side, wrapped his left arm around him, pulled a gun with his right hand and shot Mathison in the chest. He let go of his victim and let him fall to the ground.
Jobson then left the bar and drove off in the Nissan in which he had arrived at the bar. Two bar patrons identified Jobson from photo lineups provided by detectives.
Carlos Gonzalez – Again, the case was continued on Monday because Gonzalez’ lawyer is also Hernandez.
Gonzalez, who is 64, allegedly stabbed a houseguest to death in March 2018 after the man got drunk in his home. According to the report on the incident, police arrived at 185 Sarasota St., Lake Placid, and found Martin Zuniga, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Gonzalez and a female living at the address told police that Zuniga would not leave the property when ordered to do so.
Zuniga apparently fell off the porch and when Gonzalez tried to get him up, Zuniga punched Gonzalez a few times.
Upset at being punched, Gonzalez allegedly went inside the house and retrieved a butcher knife. He then went back to Zuniga and allegedly stabbed him. He was originally charged with attempted murder but a death notice shows that Zuniga died on March 29, several days after the stabbing.
Gonzalez is charged with second degree murder.
Geri German Harvell — This is a family shooting that took place March 26, according to police reports. Geri Harvell, Cathy Harvell, and Jason Hernandez all live together at 107 S. Rally Road in Avon Park. Geri Harvell is accused of shooting Jason Hernandez to death in the home.
Filings show defense attorney Steve Kackley left the case and was replaced by veteran defense lawyer William B. Fletcher of Sebring on Sept. 5.
According to investigators, Cathy Harvell became upset when the young Jason, who was making an 11 p.m. meal in the kitchen, woke the house up. Geri, who was in the bedroom when he heard the other two arguing, put on a bathrobe and pulled a pistol. He went into the kitchen and shot Jason in the chest.
Cathy tried to do chest compressions, but Jason died.
Cathy told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that Geri had threatened to kill Jason in the past. Cathy said had Geri’s gun not jammed after the first shot, Geri would have shot Jason more times.
Lance Braden Bleiweiss — Fletcher, Bleiweiss’ attorney, has filed his intention to depose eight witnesses in the manslaughter slaying of a man during a gathering at the defendant’s Sebring home.
Those witnesses include: Mandy Thomas, Seth Abeln, Arianna DeArce, Ryan Adair, Delmar Vohs, Cecilia High, Jeff Fennell, and Brian Robinson. It is known the relationship of the people but several of them may have been present at the time of what may be an accidental shooting.
Neighbors on Cadagua Drive in Sebring called for police after hearing a gunshot the night of May 14, 2020.
Police the next day arrested Lance Braden Bleiweiss after he fled to another house to avoid arrest.
Witnesses at the crime scene house on Cadagua told police that they had smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and played around with a .22 pistol that Bleiweiss said he had stolen from his grandfather.
Unknown to Bleiweiss and his buddies, a bullet was still in the chamber. It went off while it was in Bleiweiss’ hands, hitting the unnamed victim in the upper abdomen. Though Bleiweiss ran from the area, the friends drove the victim to AdventHealth Sebring, where he later died.
Police learned that Bleiweiss had run to a relative’s house to gather clothes and other items. While there, he repeatedly told his relative, “It was an accident.” He also worried aloud that he would end up in prison for life, the witness told deputies.
Police charged him with manslaughter and he’s remained in the Highlands County Jail since the event 17 months ago.