SEBRING — Beginning this Thursday, Aug. 12, a portion of DeSoto Road on the west side of Sebring Parkway (the side where you find Francis II Mobile Home Park and Fitness Factory) will be closed for the next six to seven weeks.
The closure will be from Medical Way to the traffic signal at Sebring Parkway.
Traffic heading east on DeSoto Road from U.S. 27 will need to detour onto Medical Way.
Traffic coming from the other side of DeSoto Road (where Jim’s Import Auto Salvage, Oak Ridge Mobile Home Park and DeSoto Mobile Home Park are located) wanting to head toward U.S. 27 will need to turn left onto Sebring Parkway.
If it is possible for you to use an alternate route, please do so.
Construction crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway, working on the sidewalk and driveways in the project area in front of Francis II, performing drainage work, and constructing a right-hand turn lane from DeSoto Road to southbound Sebring Parkway.
Please follow all detours and pay attention to barricades that are in place and continue to follow all flagmen and signage throughout the project area.