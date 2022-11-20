COP27 Climate Summit Hope

An Egyptian boy reads a note posted on an artificial tree set up for people to hang a note saying what promise they will make to help fight climate change, in the Green Zone of the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Friday.

 THOMAS HARTWELL/AP PHOTO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips.

Yet hope springs forth in the strangest places.

