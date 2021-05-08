SEBRING — The Clerk of Courts Office for Highlands County has not sat a trial jury yet this year, and might not unless the economic situation changes.
“We’ve tried since January to have a jury [trial],” Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said on Wednesday. “Usually they get pled or continued.”
The one time the court was ready to have a trial this year, only 43 people out of 150 summons showed up. Rebecca Raulerson, the Clerk’s jury manager, said the office usually sends out 250-300 summons because each monthly “trial week” can have as many as four trials going on at once.
It was in March, a case against Daryl Dennard Cason, which dates back to 2016. He stands accused of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the now-closed Shooters nightclub at Sebring Square.
His co-defendant Freddie Leneal Washington, who was tried and convicted in 2019 and sentenced to two life sentences, has an appeal pending.
When the court asked if any potential jurors had heard about Cason’s case, only three spoke up, and another two said they would not be able to stomach looking at the evidence.
When asked if a 10-14 day trial would cause hardship, the numbers started to drop. Raulerson said several were single parents with no available child care or after-school programs or who were the sole financial providers to their households. Most had jobs that don’t pay for jury duty. Two of them had started new jobs and couldn’t afford to lose them, Raulerson said.
In addition, people over age 70 get an automatic excusal, based on their age, and given the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many in that bracket took that option, Raulerson said.
Cason’s case court records showed 14 requests to subpoena witnesses filed on March 29 and another 12 filed on Wednesday, with only three of those not being law enforcement officers. Records did not indicate that his trial date is set for May, although attorneys in the case, and presiding Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada had hoped to bring the case to trial this month.
Instead, he has a pretrial conference at 1:15 p.m. May 27 and jury selection set again, this time for 8:30 a.m. June 1.