SEBRING — More than 200 supporters signed a petition asking for leniency for Marcus Taylor.
Highlands County inmates, from the jail where Taylor’s been held for three years, wrote letters asking a judge to give Taylor another chance.
A woman who identified herself as his fiance told the judge, “He’s changed so much, he feels like this is his last chance – a chance to make things right.”
Taylor also spoke on his own behalf. Taylor, who was being sentenced after violating his probation in 2019, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he’d had a change of heart since his youth, that he wanted to be part of life, helping his young daughter “understand how to proceed in life.”
There’s no way of knowing how those entreaties were accepted, but Taylor, who was eligible for a life sentence, did not get one.
On Tuesday, with Taylor’s family and friends looking on, Estrada sentenced the 32-year-old violent offender of special concern to 25 years in Florida state prison. With that, a young woman burst into tears and ran out of the courtroom.
“A lot of people have an epiphany,” Estrada told Taylor. “It occurs as a result of circumstances, or reality finally steps in. You have been in and out of the justice system from juvenile into your adult years. Most of these offenses involved some sort of violence against individuals. The court can’t ignore that.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo urged Estrada to sentence Taylor to 25 years after recounting Taylor’s criminal history.
“As a juvenile, he was convicted of burglary and petit theft; convicted of robbery and battery,” Castillo began. “He went to juvenile jail and was designated a delinquent – retail theft, possession of a firearm by a delinquent juvenile, plea agreement with a domestic violence charge, battery, robbery with a deadly weapon, designated as a violent offender of special concern.”
Taylor did not find himself in front of Estrada Tuesday for pulling a gun on someone. At least that was not the most recent reason. It was for selling drugs on Sun N Lakes Boulevard in Lake Placid in June 2019.
The confidential informant was long dead of an overdose, the video of the drug transactions was confusing and jittery at best, and Highlands County prosecutors had already dropped the drug charges against Marcus Lamon Taylor Jr. when they held a violation of probation hearing in February.
During that February hearing, Castillo used the June 2019 arrests to prove that Taylor, a violent offender of special concern, had violated his probation. Taylor, who had three previous felony convictions, including armed robbery, could be sentenced to life in prison for violating that probation.
During the violation of probation hearing, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives testified that Taylor had sold pressed pills in a pickup truck, an event an informant had videotaped with a tiny camera. Taylor was arrested some time later at his cousin’s house. The charge: Twice selling large quantities of illegal narcotics to an undercover informant in Lake Placid.
Yet when Castillo played the videos in court at that February hearing, the images were less than helpful. For the Sun N Lakes drug buy, the camera swung as the informant walked and only a fleeting image of a face and money could be seen.
A young woman who has dated Taylor five years could not ID Taylor in the video of the drug buy in the pickup truck. When Castillo showed her a still shot of an African American male, she said she could not be sure it was Taylor.
Eneid Bano, Taylor’s pugnacious defense lawyer, argued during the February hearing that Taylor could not be seen in the informant’s videos because he was not at the drug buys (he was arrested at a later date). He also reminded Estrada that prosecutors had already dropped the original charges against Taylor.
Castillo said he dropped the drug charges partly because the informant died of a drug overdose some time after the drug buys involving Taylor. It didn’t matter that the charges were dropped for Tuesday’s hearing.
That’s because Judges can declare someone guilty of violating probation without a conviction. The standard of proof for revocation is preponderance of the evidence, which is a lower standard of proof than guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Estrada pronounced Taylor in violation of his probation in February, which set up Tuesday’s sentencing.