SEBRING — As part of the Aktion Club’s Tasty Trends Cooking School at 10 a.m., Feb. 20, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring, there will be a Sweet Sensation Showdown to find the best dessert in the area.
Coffee News of FLA Publisher Ross Vickers has donated the 7 in 1 Air Fryer Oven grand prize for the Sweet Sensation Showdown.
Everyone is invited to enter a dessert in the Sweet Sensation Showdown, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center in Sebring. Entries must be turned in at the Tasty Trends Cooking School by 8 a.m. The doors will reopen at 9:30 a.m. for the public to enter for the cooking school where the winner will be announced. Chef Amy Freeze and two celebrity judges will select the best dessert and the winner will receive the air fryer oven and a trophy.
There is no entry fee for dessert entries and bakers get one free ticket to Tasty Trends Cooking School. Desserts will be auctioned off to benefit Aktion Club of Highlands County. Pre-register by sending your recipe, name, address and phone number to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826, by Feb. 17. The cooking contest participant’s free tickets can be picked up at the door when desserts are dropped off for the contest.
Anyone wishing to donate a dessert item for the auction and not participate in the competition, can do so by calling Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Tickets for the Tasty Trends Cooking School are being sold for $25 in advance or $30 at the door for those who want to enjoy the demonstration. Freeze will demonstrate “Downsized Dining” with four different dishes and offer samples and recipes for everyone. There will be a dessert auction and prizes.
For details, call Marshall at 863-443-0438. All proceeds benefit Aktion Club of Highlands County and the civic projects they do for the community.