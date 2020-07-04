SEBRING — Innocent Sed Destino Jr., 34, of Avon Park, turned himself into the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office about 8 p.m. Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was booked into the jail on charges of cruelty to a child, aggravated abuse and felony kidnapping. Both charges carried a $50,000 bond.
Destino paid $10,000 bail and was released at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the HCSO arrest report, detectives arrived at an Avon Park residence on June 24 to investigate allegations of child abuse that occurred several days earlier.
Allegations that a minor was beaten with a rubber tubing/hose and fists at the hands of Destino were reported to the detectives. It was also reported the minor’s hands were duct taped and he was forced to ingest two pink pills.
Destino allegedly told the victim he would kill him and make it look like a suicide in the graphic report. The victim told detectives that Destino told him not to leave the residence for two days “due to observable injuries,” the report said. The detectives noted the injuries on the victim were still visible at the time of their response.
Cameras within the residence were “intentionally” turned away during the alleged abuse, according to the report.
During a search of the home, detectives found the hose and a bottle of pink pills that were allergy pills and a knife that was also mentioned in the incident.
As part of the investigation, deputies looked at Destino’s criminal history and found prior arrests for attempted murder, possession of ammo/weapon by a convicted felon, child abuse without great bodily harm, burglary with assault or battery, possession of a weapon on a school campus, grand theft, felony driving while license was suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine, battery, battery on LEO, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting a missile into a dwelling/vehicle/building or aircraft. These charges are not in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website.