SNS-destin110722a.jpg

The Destin Bay House.

 DESTIN BAY HOUSE

DESTIN, Fla. — What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin’s newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay.

The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave. for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021.

