SEBRING — Details have emerged in the case of a woman nearly robbed and carjacked early Tuesday morning in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Avenue and South Pine Street.
Sebring police are also still seeking information about a shooting early Monday morning in the parking area of Citrus Terrace apartments, on the north side of town along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The attempted carjacking, which the victim repelled by firing her gun at her assailants, took place precisely at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday (July 27) while the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was sitting in her car in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Avenue and South Pine Street, according to updated police reports on the incident.
Four or five men approached her car, reports said. One allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car and hand over her purse and phone. At this same time, reports said, another of the men went into the car through the front passenger-side door and began rummaging through her car, also demanding her keys, phone and wallet.
Police report that the woman was able to retrieve her personal firearm from an undisclosed location. A struggle ensued over that gun with the armed man and the one in her car. Police reports said she was able to fight the two off initially. As the armed man moved toward her, she fired a round from the gun and the men fled.
Investigators determined that the shot did not hit any of the subjects. Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Wednesday that the bullet had not been found. On Thursday, he said they had found the trajectory was upward.
The woman described all the men as wearing “hoodie” sweatshirts/jackets and masks, but couldn’t give a more detailed description, other than that one of the masks was a lighter color than the others and decorated with circles. A K-9 track did not lead officers to the suspects.
In addition to this incident, officers received reports of vehicle burglaries in the Hickory Street and Eucalyptus Street area at the same timeframe as the attempted robbery. Detectives are asking any residents with exterior security cameras, including doorbell cameras, to contact Det. Stephen Williams at 863-471-5108 about any suspicious persons they saw on recorded video from that night.
The Citrus Terrace apartment shooting, shortly before 12:21 a.m. Monday, left two people shot, but not with life threatening wounds. Hart said they did not have to be airlifted and were treated locally.
Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and other police investigators are looking for those responsible in that case. So far, Hart said, they do not yet have a description to release. They are asking for tips. Anyone with information may contact Reinhart directly at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108.
Police are also seeking information in a case of shots fired last Wednesday, July 21, between 2:50-3:05 p.m. in the vicinity of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. Anyone with information on that case may also call 863-471-5108.
People may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.