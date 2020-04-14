AVON PARK – A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital after she was hit by a car Saturday at 3:47 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kenneth Watson. The incident took place on West Circle Street.
Details are very limited because the incident report had not been completed as of Monday’s press time.
Watson said the little girl sustained a head injury and although she was flown to TGH, the troopers did not believe the injuries to be life-threatening.
A Hardee County woman, 88, was driving a 2018 green Chevrolet Colorado that was involved in the incident. There is no other information from FHP at this time.