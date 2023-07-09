Debra B. Tuomey, defense attorney for Joseph Ables, in May deposed Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent, the lead detective investigating the May 2018 shooting death of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr.
The 30-minute interview centered on Ables’ emotional state during his interview with St. Laurent and Sheriff’s Detective Jorge Martinez. The two questioned the military veteran in the hours after the shooting. Ables faces the death penalty if he is convicted of first degree murder of a law enforcement officer.
Before interviewing Ables at the Sheriff’s Office in Sebring, St. Laurent went inside the screened front porch in Placid Lakes where Joseph Ables allegedly shot Gentry to death. During a Stand Your Ground hearing, Ables – who says he has PTSD – told prosecutors he thought Gentry was a Vietcong or North Vietnamese soldier crossing his yard. He feared for his life and fired on Gentry in self-defense. A local judge rejected his motion for immunity from prosecution and a higher court upheld the lower court’s ruling.
During depositions in May of this year, St. Laurent recounted Ables’ demeanor after his arrest for Gentry’s murder.
Tuomey wanted to know Ables’ demeanor in the hours after her client allegedly shot Gentry to death.
Tuomey: Describe for me what his demeanor was like.
St. Laurent: “The demeanor, quiet. Didn’t appear agitated or anything like that. He wasn’t worked up or anything like that.”
Toumey: “You read him Miranda, did he appear to understand?”
St. Laurent: I asked him if he understood his rights, and he said yes.”
St. Laurent then explained that he asked Ables about the shooting of a neighbor’s cat. The cat’s owner called the police, believing that Ables had shot her cat. When Gentry arrived on scene, the cat’s owner indicated that the shot that killed her cat came from Ables’ house.
When Gentry went to Ables’ house to ask about the cat, prosecutors say, Ables shot the deputy on the screened front porch of his residence.
St. Laurent: “He remembered (the cat’s owner) coming up to the residence with a cat in her hands. Ables remarked how it didn’t look real, it looked almost like a stuffed animal and how he denied to her about having any involvement with the shooting of said cat.
He mentioned how scary everything was to him, and how he remembers somebody wearing a gun belt with a dark uniform coming up to the side of the house, that he was watching from his master bedroom window this person coming up.”
St. Laurent then told Tuomey that Ables told him he didn’t remember shooting Gentry, starting his car, or raising the garage door after the shooting.
“Based on after that, everything was a blur,” St. Laurent told Tuomey during the deposition. “And after that it was a lot of ‘I don’t knows’ or ‘I don’t remembers’ basically. He didn’t remember going to the car, the .22 caliber Arminius revolver, that type of stuff.”
He asked Ables, “Well, what do you remember?”
At that point, Ables asked to see his lawyer. St. Laurent then ended Ables’ interview.
The defense has deposed at least 17 witnesses in Florida vs. Ables, including law enforcement officers.