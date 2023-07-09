Debra B. Tuomey, defense attorney for Joseph Ables, in May deposed Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent, the lead detective investigating the May 2018 shooting death of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr.

The 30-minute interview centered on Ables’ emotional state during his interview with St. Laurent and Sheriff’s Detective Jorge Martinez. The two questioned the military veteran in the hours after the shooting. Ables faces the death penalty if he is convicted of first degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Recommended for you