SEBRING — A ballistic expert Monday testified that a blood trail and small areas of pooling indicated that someone walked around the home of Thomas Markland after being injured by a gunshot.
Michael Knox, a former Jacksonville detective knowledgeable in ballistics and crime scene investigations, indicated that the person, whom defense lawyers say is their client, Phillip J. Markland, had been shot once in the face by his uncle, Thomas Markland. Knox helped defense lawyers confirm for the jury that Phillip was shot first, setting up an argument of self-defense in Phillip’s killing of his uncle.
Knox also testified that a third gun, a .270, was wrapped in a blanket between the bed and the wall.
Defense lawyers Jami Leigh Chalgren and Donna Mae Peterson say Phillip, whose Uncle Thomas had shot him once near the left eye with a .22, had sought a gun in the house to protect himself from further harm from his uncle.
The gun that killed Thomas Markland was a second .22, a Ruger 10/22 tactical rifle, a medical examiner said last week. The defense also scored points last week when an FDLE gun expert testified that they had not tested the .270.
However, Knox told prosecutor John Kromholz that the .270 had been fired, but the bullet had ultimately landed in a bathroom. He also testified that the .270 had been jammed after it had been fired. Kromholz also sought testimony from Knox that the uncle had been crouching in defense at the time Phillip fired more than two-dozen shots, hitting his Thomas at least 17 times in the head.
Meanwhile, Peterson showed that it was possible the uncle had been aiming a rifle at Phillip with his cellphone under his chin. Thomas had been on the phone with 911 when the torrent of shots went off, hitting and killing and disabling Thomas instantly. Knox testified there was no evidence Thomas walked around his home after being shot.
The defense also put Gregory Daddis on the stand, a West Point graduate, 25-year military veteran, and a highly regarded military historian. Thomas Markland served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Daddis, testifying over the internet from San Diego, told the jurors that many Vietnam veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, could be overly aggressive, suffer flashbacks, and use alcohol to self-medicate.
Kromholz quickly got Daddis to admit he’d never read any of Thomas Markland’s military or medical records. Daddis also admitted he was not a clinical psychologist but a historian.
Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning; the jury could begin deliberations Tuesday afternoon.