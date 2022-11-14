SEBRING — Zephen Xaver told a 911 dispatcher that voices in his head told him to shoot five people in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. When the dispatcher handed the phone call over to a Sheriff’s crisis negotiator, Xaver told the negotiator the voices had been too strong to disobey.

But the veteran detectives who interviewed Xaver after his arrest — Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Roger St. Laurent — weren’t buying his claim.

