SEBRING — Zephen Xaver told a 911 dispatcher that voices in his head told him to shoot five people in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. When the dispatcher handed the phone call over to a Sheriff’s crisis negotiator, Xaver told the negotiator the voices had been too strong to disobey.
But the veteran detectives who interviewed Xaver after his arrest — Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Roger St. Laurent — weren’t buying his claim.
During questioning, the detectives drilled down on Xaver’s claim that the voices (five separate vocalizations) forced him to slay five innocent women in the bank. He also told detectives that he had not planned to shoot anyone that day.
Xaver told detectives that he’d been hearing voices since he was 11, but never told mental health experts or his parents about them. He also stated he’d found ways to cope with the voices.
“I found something to get me focused, to get the aggravation out,” he told the detectives of earlier times.
“What happens if you don’t do what they (voices) want?” St. Laurent asked Xaver.
“Some days you deal with it, some days I can’t, it’s just too much,” he answered. “That day was just … too much.”
Then Reinhart interceded: “Let’s go over the voices. You are old enough to know you have voices, you know how to control them, keep them at bay, you’re smart enough to get help. You got help in the past, but today you didn’t want help.”
After a few seconds of silence, Reinhart continued.
“Let me ask you a couple of things. Things you’re not being straightforward about. Do you remember telling people that you would have made a good school shooter? You remember making that statement?”
Unbeknownst to Xaver, a digital forensics deputy used the cellphone password Xaver gave them to read the shooter’s texts. While he was out of the interview room, Reinhart read some of those texts. He then came back into the room.
The Highlands News-Sun obtained the texts from the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. They are part of a text conversation between Xaver and Imani Davis, a woman friend in Connecticut, just moments before Xaver entered the bank. Davis apparently had no idea what he was planning.
Xaver: Yep, today’s the day.
Davis: The hell are you talking about?
Xaver: Precisely what I said. I am dying today.
Xaver: Because I want to.
Davis: Why would you even message me to tell me that?
Xaver: Because I’m an asshole who enjoys hurting people.
Xaver: Right right. That was it. To me that felt like you were falling out of love with me so I cut you out but either way.
Xaver continues to text, but law enforcement redacted the last three sentences.
Davis: There’s something wrong with you, like seriously.
So, during the interview later that afternoon, Reinhart brought up the texts.
“You told somebody you’d make a good school shooter in a text. To Miss Davis.”
“I promise I remember being in my car with those voices screaming,” Xaver said.
“You remember it all, just fine,” the detective shot back. “Did you dress like this for the occasion?” He pointed to Xaver’s T-shirt that read, Death for the Wicked. “Did you plan your wardrobe?”
“This is my favorite shirt, (it) was clean. I threw on what shorts looked decent,” Xaver said.
Continuing with the wardrobe question, St. Laurent asked him, “Why did you put the sweatshirt over the (tactical) vest?”
“They told me to.” Then, nearly shouting: “I swear I did not ... send any messages.” He also did not remember texting the school shooter statement. “I wish I had talked to somebody (about the voices that day).”
Then, St. Laurent: “That’s convenient, you don’t remember this, but you sure as (expletive) remember everything else. Don’t hide behind an excuse. Man up.”
Xaver was charged with five counts of first-degree murder. During a press conference in front of the Highlands County Courthouse two weeks later, State Attorney Brian Haas announced he was seeking the death penalty for Xaver.
After more than three years, defense lawyers have yet to declare whether they’ll rely on an insanity defense for Xaver. Prosecutors have urged Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to order them to state their intentions one way or the other.
He has so far refrained from doing so.