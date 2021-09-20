SEBRING — Deputies do not have any arrests yet in the case of a shootout early in the morning on Sept. 3 that sent bullets through windows of four houses.
Residents in the area said that gunfire rang out in the early morning hours of that Friday, right outside their walls. Highlands County sheriff’s officials reported that four homes got hit by bullets at 3 a.m. that morning. While residents still haven’t had any new shootings in the area, they think that’s mainly due to their own vigilance.
Carlene Haggins, one resident, said she and her family report any rumors of brewing tensions building up to another shooting.
“Any time we hear about it, we call the police,” said Haggins, whose sister and niece were among the four families who had bullets fly through their windows. “Fortunately, there have been no new ones. It’s still in the atmosphere.”
Unfortunately, she said, surveillance cameras in the housing complex are still down, not recording anything that’s going on if something does happen.
“We’re trying to hold our fingers together,” Haggins said Friday, “because today is Friday. The weekend is here.”
Typically, she said, that’s when those who have shootouts schedule them, she said.
The last one sent bullets through her niece’s bedroom window. Imani Allen, 18, heard breaking glass and immediately got on the floor. Of all the times she’d heard gunshots outside her window, it was the first time bullets flew through the glass, she said.
Her mother, Tameka Taylor, woke that morning from a dream about fireworks to hear her daughter telling her to get down on the floor.
“We’re becoming almost used to hearing bullet shots,” Taylor said after the Sept. 3 shootout. “It’s wrenching my nerves.”
In three years living in the neighborhood on the south end of Lake Tulane in Avon Park, Taylor said she’s heard gunshots outside her house five times, often right outside as shooters use the corners of her house and the wall on her front porch as cover. One shot, a ricochet, bounced off the screen door frame, leaving a dark gray mark.
Haggins lives across a common yard from Taylor in another home along Tulane Drive with her 1-year-old son. The common yard has been the site of many incidents, and is surrounded by homes of families with kids, Haggins said.
Deputies have been active lately, patrolling the streets during the day, she said, but she suspects they may be investigating drug dealers more than shooters. At this point, she’s scared that something might not happen to curb neighborhood gun violence until someone gets killed.
“We just have to be patient and keep praying, of course,” Haggins said. “That’s all we can do.”