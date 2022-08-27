Detectives interrogated Cason hours after homicide

Defense lawyer Yohance McCoy reviews jury instructions Friday before final arguments in Florida vs. Daryl Cason.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz rested the state’s case against Daryl Cason Friday morning after playing a video of Sebring Police Detective Mike Cutolo’s interview of Cason, who was a suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Hankerson two hours before the interview.

Defense lawyer Yohance McCoy also rested his defense in Florida vs. Daryl Cason Friday afternoon without calling any witnesses. The jury was given the case late Friday afternoon.

