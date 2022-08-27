Detectives interrogated Cason hours after homicide

Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz rested the state’s case against Daryl Cason Friday morning after playing a video of Sebring Police Detective Mike Cutolo’s interview of Cason, who was a suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Hankerson two hours before the interview.
Defense lawyer Yohance McCoy also rested his defense in Florida vs. Daryl Cason Friday afternoon without calling any witnesses. The jury was given the case late Friday afternoon.
SEBRING — Detective Mike Cutolo wore a shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and a baseball cap. His partner, Sebring detective Michael Hirsch, was also dressed in plain clothes.
Across the table from Cutolo in the Sebring Police Department’s interview room was Daryl Cason, one of two men suspected of shooting Aaron Hankerson to death in the Shooter’s Bar parking lot two hours earlier. Hirsch sat in a chair nearby, taking notes.
“Obviously you know about the shooting,” Cutolo said to a handcuffed Cason. “But before you give us your interview, I want to make sure they read you your rights.” He then picks up a form that indicated a police officer had read Cason his rights when he was pulled over on Sebring Parkway with his co-defendant, Freddie Washington, a short time earlier. “Is that your signature? Your date of birth?”
Cason answered yes, and the questioning began. For the next two hours, Cason changed his story several times and tried naming non-existent people as the shooter.
Cason at first told the detectives that he heard the gunshots that killed Hankerson while he was still inside the bar. He then ran outside, but the shooting was over. “I didn’t see the shooting,” he told Cutolo. “But there was a person on the ground. It was one of my friends on the ground. I don’t know his real name. I checked his pulse.”
“Where did you check his pulse?”
“His wrist.” (Detectives found Cason with cash allegedly taken from Hankerson’s pocket)
Cutolo then urged Cason to be honest, that multiple witnesses have identified Cason and Washington as participating in the shooting. He also told Cason that various security cameras that recorded the shooting did so clearly.
“You are aware that numerous businesses around there have security cameras, (including) Shooters?” Cutolo said. “The only way to help us out and yourself out, you should tell the truth. Multiple people are pointing you out.”
Cason then told the detective he had to be at his job at 2 p.m. and wondered how he was going to get home to Okeechobee County. He yawns in the pre-dawn hours. “Ah shit,” he said absentmindedly. Hankerson has been dead since about 2 a.m.
“If you don’t tell us the truth, this won’t go away,” Cutolo urged Cason. “Quite a few witnesses identify you and your friend as involved in the shooting.”
Cason suddenly changed his story by telling Cutolo he was outside the bar and in the parking lot when the shots were fired.
“I was outside when the shooting occurred,” Cason told Cutolo.
Cutolo: “Why didn’t you tell me that in the beginning? If you’re saying you witnessed the shooting and you know who did the shooting, we can do it another way. You gotta be truthful.”
“I was coming from the car to go back inside (the bar), then the shooting occurred,” the suspect said. “I was walking toward the front door (of the bar). It was like 20 gunshots, so I ran. I didn’t see the shooting.”
As Cutolo listened, Cason offered: “I don’t believe there are two shooters.”
“Why,” Cutolo asked.
“All I heard was one gun.”
Cutolo brushes this statement aside and leaves the room for a few moments. While he’s gone, Cason looks down at the floor between his handcuffed wrists.
When Cutolo returned, he said suddenly: “You saw the shooter, you told me that. What is the shooter’s name?”
After a minute or so of denial, Cason responded, “Jarvis, I call him Jarvis, that’s his street name.”
“Then where did Jarvis go? Cutolo asked.
“He ran. Behind a car near the pizza place. Then we (Cason and Washington) left.”
“How do you know Jarvis?”
“From Clewiston.”
“How do you know he’s from Clewiston?”
“He’s a friend of a friend, he performs in a club. We came here to support him.”
Cutolo, believing Cason was lying, added more pressure.
“Right now, we’re conducting a criminal investigation,” Cutolo told Cason, louder. “Lying is not going to help your case, it’s not going to help your situation in this case.”
Cason then told Cutolo that he cannot name the shooter because where he comes from, he’ll be considered a snitch. Cutolo reminded Cason that Washington had tested positive for gunshot residue after the shooting. Cason, however, had tested negative for gunshot residue.
“I can’t turn on him; they kill you for snitching,” Cason told the detective. “It’s how I was raised, my dad, uncle and brothers to not help (police).”
The interview continued until Cutolo and Hirsch told Cason that they could give him no more chances. As the detectives stood to leave the interview room, Cason suddenly relented, naming Washington as the shooter – but he continued to deny his involvement.