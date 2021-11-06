Detectives must inform families when homicides occur

Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams allowed a reporter to follow him on the job to learn how the detective unit solves crimes. This is the second in a series of three articles. Today: How detectives work a crime scene.
SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department’s detectives inhabit a few offices on the bottom floor of the police station on Ridgewood Avenue.
There is an evidence locker nearby and an interview room where detectives question suspects and interview witnesses. Each of the handful of detectives has a modest office and a desk computer where he or she can access court records, as well as review notes and key in new information on cases.
Detectives also access the internet from their computers, using social media and other websites to identify and investigate suspects, but Detective Stephen Williams, who has allowed a reporter to follow him, won't reveal those secrets.
“Typically our morning starts at 8 a.m.,” Williams said of the daytime detective unit. “We meet with the last shift to see if there are any developments overnight.”
Most mornings, Williams and other detectives review their open fraud, theft, rape, assault and missing persons cases, which make up the bulk of the work. Homicides, though more dramatic, make up just a subset of their work. According to unit supervisor Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, “We use a team approach, but one detective is assigned the lead, who coordinates and orchestrates what needs to be done and makes sure everything is done and followed up on.”
Though Williams has twin sons in the Air Force, he keeps that part of his life private. His two big brothers, Chad and Tim, also served in the Sebring Police Department for a time.
Williams has anywhere from six to 30 open cases at a time.
“If there is anything I can do with my caseload, I work on those,” he says. “I might have subpoenas I’m waiting for; lab reports to come back from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or reports to come from the medical examiner’s office.”
When he gets a call that someone has fired a gun on Roseland Avenue, in the neighborhoods around Kenilworth Avenue or other corner of the city, he drops what he’s doing, jumps in his black Ford Bronco SUV, and races to the scene. Sometimes there is a dead body at his destination.
“If I get a phone call and the only information I have is a body found between two buildings, and that’s all they know, I'm on the phone with my supervisor as I drive to the scene,” Williams said.
“He will tell me if it is the crime scene where I need to go. You might learn there’s a surviving victim at a hospital you can interview, or a car linked to the crime at another location.”
Once at the scene of the shooting, he secures the crime scene and asks police officers what they’ve learned about the incident.
“I’ll look for witnesses who may be nearby or live nearby,” the 49 year old said. “How was this called in? Was it a relative, a friend who saw it happen? That person is a good place to start.”
He then has a police officer to carefully walk him through the crime scene and point out possible evidence.
“While doing all this, I’m looking for video cameras, anything to help me determine what happened,” he says.
There always seem to be bullet casings, which Williams marks with small, numbered markers next to each casing or other evidence, such as cell phones, car keys, or other objects dropped by suspects or victims. After he’s numbered them and photographed them, he puts each casing and its corresponding marker into its own evidence bag. He marks them down in his notes when he gets back to his office.
“That way I can say a casing came from that spot, that other casing came from that spot,” Williams said. “You may have a dozen, 9mm casings at the scene. The FDLE lab can determine that three came from one make of 9mm pistol and nine came from another brand of 9 mm gun. Now you know you have multiple shooters.”
Perhaps the toughest part of his job, of any homicide detective’s job, is informing the victim’s family.
“Sometimes they know before we get the call, so in those cases, there’s really not a whole lot to say but answer their questions the best way we can without compromising the investigation,” Williams says quietly. “Sometimes they have no idea, and then we have to go to their house and let them know. I have learned over the years that people don’t want you to beat around the bush, they want you to tell them flat out, straight, and do it as gracefully and tactfully and sympathetically as possible.”
It’s hard to predict how people react to the news, he says.
“Being human nature, some people handle it internally and you never see anything,” Williams says. “They are falling apart inside, but you don’t see it. Some people are very vocal; they may make threats over who they think is responsible, or sometimes they think their whole world is crashing down and they don’t think they can make it.”
Williams asks the family if they would like him to contact clergy.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Victim Advocates answer the call, comforting family members and offering grief counseling and other services.
“We wait around for clergy or victim advocates to arrive,” he says. “We want to make sure that they’re not just left there with no one to help them through the process.”
Next: Detectives increasingly see a link between gang activity and violent crime in Sebring.