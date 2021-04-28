Detention deputies are heroes, too
Where is the sign, Heroes Work Here, for the Highlands County detention facility, i.e. jail? I have been a volunteer mentor/Bible teacher there for many years and observed their unappreciated work 24/7, virus or no virus pandemic.
These detention deputies, i.e. guards, correctional officers, etc. and staff have no idea what they are exposed to in a 12-hour shift. They do not sit in a confined control room/office, but have hands-on contact with the inmates in various situations. They also deal with mental and emotional issues and personality conflicts of variable degrees.
The public is oblivious to what these heroes have to deal with on a daily encounter. Yes, they chose this profession, but do not choose their patrons. Rarely, if ever, do they receive a “thank you” note for a former inmate for a job well done. Let us, as the public, not be ungrateful as well. Yes, indeed, heroes work here, i.e. jail.
Frank Parker
Sebring