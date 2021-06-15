Determined to keep Florida healthy
I’m responding to the person who wrote “The Imperial Governor” in the paper on June 9, 2021. He must be the most miserable person in this town. Maybe he should take his blinders off and read and study what is really going on in this country.
He’s for transgender boys to play sports with natural-born females. I guess he doesn’t care that there is a big difference to those born as males and ‘changing’ to females. Natural-born males are much stronger than natural-born females and therefore females don’t have a chance. He talks about the ‘religious right’ tingling with delight. We are not tingling with delight; we want boys to compete against boys and girls to compete against girls.
Our great governor was not wrong in curbing COVID in our state. Florida came out pretty well from many other states – such as New York and other blue states.
Mr. DeSantis’ ‘lackey’ is not President Trump. President Trump is nobody’s lackey. Whether you like it or not, President Trump did win the election. Unfortunately, the left cheated so badly, they made Joe Biden the winner. However, that is being remedied. Florida voting laws are not more restrictive now. Some of them may have been changed to be sure no illegal, no non-citizen, and the dead cannot vote.
Governor DeSantis is not on a royal pedestal. He is down-to-earth and determined to keep Florida healthy in all ways.
If you think our country is so bad, you’re free to leave.
Sandra Giegerich
Sebring