Former NASCAR driver Richard Petty, center, poses for a photo with Jimmie Johnson, left, and Erik Jones, right, before the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 TERRY RENNA/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss.

The Hall of Famer essentially has been stripped of power inside his former eponymous team that rapidly rebranded and rebuilt since November. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club’s front office.

